A teacher in Waukesha, Wisconsin was told that the kids in her elementary school class could not sing a Miley Cyrus song for their Spring Concert due to it being "too controversial."

In some circumstances, this could be seen as a reasonable decision. "We Can't Stop"is probably not appropriate for kids to sing at an official school concert, I guess. I'm probably not one to judge this as I definitely sang "Sectional Healing" to my entire preschool class during show and tell, but I can see how it might not go over well with some parents. But this was not that. It wasn't even the weirdly hot version of"Don't Dream It's Over" that she did with Ariana Grande in animal onesies.

It was an extremely wholesome song about freakin' rainbows that she sang with Dolly Parton.

Honestly I can't even listen to the whole thing right now, as it is far, far too perky for this time in the morning for me.

Fox 6 Now reports:

Superintendent Jim Sebert confirmed that "Rainbowland" was dropped from the set list. He cited a specific school board policy, saying: "It was determined that ‘Rainbowland’ could be perceived as controversial."



Lyrics include "wouldn't it be nice to live in paradise" and "where we're free to be exactly who we are." FOX6 pressed Sebert for a reason why the song was controversial. He said the district questioned "whether it was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the students" and because of quote "social or personal impacts" on them.



Now, you might think that it has something to do with the mention of rainbows, and that the school is wigged out at the mention of rainbows, because "Oh no, rainbow flags are for the gays" — but it's not even that. Another group of kids is singing The Muppets' "Rainbow Connection." The most controversial thing about the song, I guess, is the part about being free to be who we are, which maybe some parents would see as a bad thing? I suppose it could be if "who they are" is a ragtag group of serial killers, but that is hardly likely to be applicable to elementary school kids. Even Mary Bell waited until she was 11.

Here are the shocking lyrics. Maybe you can figure it out?



Living in a Rainbowland

Where everything goes as planned

And I smile

'Cause I know if we try, we could really make a difference in this world

I won't give up, I'll sleep a wink

It's the only thought I think, you know where I stand

I believe we can start living in a Rainbowland



Living in a Rainbowland

Where you and I go hand in hand

Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine

All the hurt and the hate going on here

We are rainbows, me and you

Every color, every hue

Let's shine on through

Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland



Living in a Rainbowland

The skies are blue and things are grand

Wouldn't it be nice to live in paradise

Where we're free to be exactly who we are

Let's all dig down deep inside

Brush the judgment and fear aside

Make wrong things right

And end the fight

'Cause I promise ain't nobody gonna win (come on)



Living in a Rainbowland

Where you and I go hand in hand

Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine

All the hurt and the hate going on here

We are rainbows, me and you

Every color, every hue

Let's shine on through

Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland





Is it the "every color, every hue" part? Are they worried it will offend racist parents? Is it the part about brushing judgment and fear aside? Do they think it is about drugs? I don't know. I've honestly got nothing.

You know, people talk about how the left is oversensitive, but we're not the ones grabbing the smelling salts over Dolly Parton singing about rainbows.

