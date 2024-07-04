No tabs today, no tabs today, it was hot and gross and yelly yesterday when I would have been writing tabs and decided on this instead. This post consists of:

WE’RE GOING TO MAKE IT. STOP YELLING (at us, and more importantly each other).

WE AIN’T DO KINGS HERE, SCOTUS CAN GOOOOO FUUUUUUCKKKKK.

WE WILL BE FINE. PROBABLY!

And lastly of all, or lastly for today until your 4 p.m. holiday Wonkette Movie Matinee of Jaws, come see us in MILWAUKEE, Sunday, July 14, 5-9 p.m. on the lawn at the South Shore Terrace (thank you for the rec, commenter I forget!). Drinks and snacks are on your Wonkompatriots, via me. (Always feel free to give me money.)

In Milwaukee, we shall drink beers and eat food and dance and kiss each other on our faces and look at the water and feel the breeze and be alive together, good people in a good world, giving fuck you jazzhands to the shitnado!

And then we’ll do it again in Chicago! (Presumably less shitnado.)

Happy Fourth, fuckers. I love you.