Wonkette Comes To Chicago
We'll see you there unless we see you first. Wait what?
It’s 5:30 local time and Rebecca got up to make some words to go with this post and she needs to go back to bed, so:
We are in Chicago! We will have some photos each morning instead of tabs! Above and below are photos from our Wonkette Sausage Party at the Kaiser Tiger — 100 stars! All the recommend! See all the Wonkers inherent in the system! I remember who very few of them are! They were the greatest!
Goodnight nurse.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Early in-person voting begins in CT on Oct 21, the day after Kamala Harris' birthday. Voting will be my belated birthday gift to her.
Wish I could have been there in person.
I will of course be watching and cheering from afar.
Here's hoping everything goes smoothly and that the protests are non-violent.