Wonkette

Wonkette

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Stanta Knows's avatar
Stanta Knows
2h

Just sitting here abusing a little alcohol, but in control. Going to start playing my sadness playlist in a while and shut off all the lights.

Wanted to be servicey in memory of my youngest son who committed suicide on this day 15 years ago. If you're having suicide ideation or if you know somebody who is, get some help. Talking will help. Not going to preach. Talk to somebody who's qualified to help.

And here's a few other crisis lines that might help too:

Suicide and Crisis Hotline: 988

Crisis Text Line: Text Hello to 741741

(You can text 741741 in the US or UK, or 686868 in Canada)

YouthLine: Text teen2teen to 839863, or call 1-877-968-8491

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Text “START” to 88788 or call 1-800-799-7233

National Deaf Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-855-812-1001

RAINN: 1-800-656-4673 (rape, abuse, incest)

The Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386 or text START to 678678

Trans Lifeline: 1-877-565-8860

SAMHSA National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357 (alcohol, substance abuse)

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theCryptofishist's avatar
theCryptofishist
2h

The Fukui Memorial Edition of the Monthly San Francisco Wonk Meet Up will be on Friday, August 21st.

6:00PM

Eclipse Restaurant in the (spectacular) atrium of the Embarcadero Hyatt Regency. This is a venue that Fukui selected, and it's in High Anxiety.

We sit behind the bar. Look for a woman in a wheelchair. That's me. I'd love to see you there. And feel free to repost this info, or to send people my way who are wondering how to get there.

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