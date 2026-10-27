Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

It's cute that Rebecca thinks I have friends. I was originally gonna say "It's cute that Rebecca thinks any of us have friends," but that would be insulting to those of you that aren't weirdos like me.

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
2h

The very next paid subscriber will be 69. So, be Nice(!)

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