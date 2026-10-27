Hey you, yeah you, you are probably sick of the same MEMBERSHIP DRIVE post being up there since, I don’t know, last week some time! Well it’s still MEMBERSHIP DRIVE TIME until we get 100 or 200 or 250 new (paid) subscribers! And we’re at 68!

Sixty-eight is awesome! I am not knocking 68! Thank you 68 people who remembered like, OH YEAH, WONKETTE, I SHOULD GIVE THEM SOME MONEY ON A RECURRING BASIS, BUT ONLY IF I AM ABLE!

Now that subscribe box right there, that goes through Substack, which only allows two “tiers,” which I have chosen as “$8 a month” and “more than that, but annually”! So if you want to give us money in any other amount of your choosing, one-time, monthly, or annually, you can do that with a credit card right here with this Paypal button.

This one!

But WHY are you, new subscriber, giving Wonkette money (only if you are able)?

Wonkette is for learning. DAMN, you learn so much shit here! WE ARE VERY ERUDITE AND SRS POLICY PEOPLE, FUCK YOU.

You did not kill yourself over the past 10 years, because Wonkette.

Damn, Wonkette’s been ad-free for 10 years! We were the world’s first website to go ad-free, that is just a fact. And now we are the world’s last website!

Wonkette is ALWAYS FREE because FUCK PAYWALLS AND THE HORSE THEY RODE IN ON.

Why should all the disinformation be free and the undisinformation be hidden?

Fuck that!

No ads either, us, we got no ads. Like I said!

Just good citizens who care about making the world safe for people who don’t suck and send me money when I say HALP, HALP, I MUST PAY THE PEOPLE.

That’s you. Sending us money, to pay the people.

We make a pretty good salary!

But not anything gross. Just good healthcare and bennies and a modest salary for how smart and educated and amazing we all are, some of us even having advanced degrees.

Mostly that’s Dok and me I think. For the advanced degrees part. The amazing part is EVERYONE, OBVIOUSLY.

Also many more than 68 you have sent me one-off donations, which is awful nice of you! Here’s a button for that again! Also through Paypal!

One off donation button

Oh I forgot, you could Venmo!

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!

You know, next time I have a “membership drive,” I am gonna count everyone who gives us more than $100, as that would be like an annual donation, as “new paid subscribers,” but I didn’t keep track of that this time, so I’m not doing it this time, so you’re just gonna have to harangue your friends to sign up so you can get PRIZES, like what I said about not showing any gross people’s faces on new posts for a WEEK or TWO WEEKS or A MONTH.

That would be fairer! So we’ll do that next time.

OK BYE.

MEMBERSHIP DRIVE!