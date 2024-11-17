Falling from the sky and smashing through the roof of a Blockbuster store, a Starforce soldier named Vers gets the attention of S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury.

The fact that Vers just gets up and walks out with no injuries means something is special about this woman in an outfit that looks like it was designed for laser tag. She is confused about where she has crashed down and looks to get back to her ship and fellow Kree soldiers who are battling the shapeshifting Skrulls. But she also is out of place with the Kree — she doesn’t have their blue blood, but they have trained her to fight as one of them. They try to control the powerful energy she has inside her and keep her from finding out who she really is meant to be.

She has dreams of another life and to discover her true self, Vers will need to dig deep to find who she is and who are her real friends. She must do this to save those she loves and perhaps the entire universe. Vers is only half of who this woman is and when she finds her other half, no power can stop her as she steps into her role as Captain Marvel.

A battle of good vs. evil. Lies and deceptions vs. truth and decency. A woman and her cat named Goose may not be who they seem at first but what is obvious is they’re on our side. The soldier Vers confronts the Supreme Intelligence of the Kree so she may save others and in doing so she saves herself and finds the hero inside. Driven to do what is right, Captain Marvel uses her fight for others to help heal her own deep wounds. It is something we can all try to do a little bit of, it feels nice to help someone and it’s okay to try to be positive through the horrifying times we are living in.

Also did I mention there’s a CAT?

Video contains spoilers, a behind the scenes look at the real star of the movie, a Flerken named Goose, acted by the talented redhead, Reggie.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, and Annette Bening.

Captain Marvel is available with subscription on Disney+. Free with cable TV on TNT and TBS. $3.99 in the usual places.

The animated short is Swing To The Moon by ESMA. An adorable spider has a big dream.

