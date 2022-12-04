Share this postWonkette Movie Night: Dr. Strangelovewww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherWonkette Movie Night: Dr. StrangeloveProtect your precious bodily fluids!Robyn PennacchiaDec 4, 2022Share this postWonkette Movie Night: Dr. Strangelovewww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShareDr. Strangelove is available to stream on Amazon prime for $2.99. Enjoy!Want to just donate once?Share this postWonkette Movie Night: Dr. Strangelovewww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSharePreviousNext