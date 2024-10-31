On October 25, 1978 Michael Myers first slashed his way onto the big screen in John Carpenter’s Halloween. The film starts out by giving us Michael’s origin story as a murderous six year old boy in a clown costume. He uses a very large knife to kill his teenage-sex having sister. Gotta punish that pre-marital shagging! We get but a few minutes into the movie and we are already shown boobs and murder. (Boobs and Murder is the name of my new all ukulele, rap metal band.)

The movie zips forward 15 years in time, where an institutionalized Michael has grown in physical stature but not mental stability. Escaping the psychiatric hospital where he has been held, he goes back to the scene of his original crime. A menacing figure in a stolen mechanic’s overalls and a William Shatner mask he begins stalking 17 year old Laurie Stroud. She notices the creepy dude but can’t convince her friends to take him as threat.

As her babysitting begins on Halloween night she is unaware of the terror that awaits. But we know because we’ve seen this film so many times. Teenagers get harshly punished for sexy times as more boobs are revealed and the bodies pile up. Many people think of this film as a super gory, blood and guts slasher film. But it isn’t as gory as imagined. Michael kills with strangulation as much as when he uses a knife and some of those are not shown on camera. One of the things that make Halloween so damn scary is that killer soundtrack, that music that riles up the senses. Causing a tingling of the spine like a bony hand touching the back of your neck and the need to pick one’s feet up off the floor. Maybe turn on a light because what the hell was that noise in the kitchen!

A safe scare like the ones found in watching films like Halloween can be a lot of fun, especially if you are watching with friends. It can be a stress reliever to face horror in the movies. Since we are about to take down a real life monster in 5 days it’s good to remember that even though Michael kept coming back to life in film after film, in Halloween Ends he finally met his ultimate demise at the hands of a 61 year old woman.

Trump as Michael Myers and yes that’s creepy as fuck.

Halloween stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence, Nancy Kyes, Nick Castle, PJ Soles and Charles Cyphers. Directed and soundtrack by John Carpenter.

Halloween is available with subscription on AMC+ and Philo. For free with ads on Xumo Play, Crackle and Plex. $3.99 in the usual places.

The animated short I have for you is from independent artist Caleb Worcester, Under The Thicket.

