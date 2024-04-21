Happy 4/20!

The unofficial day of high celebrations in honor of Mary Jane, ganja, herb, bud, weed, flower, the sticky icky and a gazillion other nicknames. With marijuana slowly being freed from its bonds of illegality around the country, more people have begun to appreciate its benefits beyond being a fun way to experience music and art. Now many of us buy from a dispensary instead of from a dude on the street with a quick handshake. Green thumbs grow their own. It comes with fun names, THC levels on the label, and whether you're dealing with Indica or Sativa. Let's get all potted up on weed and enjoy the movie.

Billy Ingram started White Castle with $700 in 1921, selling little square hamburgers for five cents each. They were nicknamed sliders and sold by the sack. In doing so, White Castle became the first fast-food hamburger chain in the United States, beating by 19 years the restaurant with the orange haired clown mascot.

The iconic little white boxes were introduced in 1931, allowing people to stack the empties tall and make a game of who could get the highest tower. In 1961 White Castle became the first hamburger chain to sell 1 billion burgers.

Belly Bombers. Sliders. Whatever you call them, White Castle hamburgers have found a place in our lexicon, our hearts and bellies. Some people are grossed out by the greasy, holey gray patties. I suggest imagining your own favorite food that always hits the spot. I like a delicious slice of New York pizza with a super thin crust. No fork and knife allowed! Do the fold.

White Castles and weed, a match made in stoners' heaven. It is what sets Harold and Kumar off on an epic quest. Roommates who are at important turning points in their lives, their fast food-driven journey may also help them discover more about themselves and their friendship. Harold needs to stand up for himself against coworkers who take advantage of his skills at an investment banking firm. Kumar believes he needs to stand up to his dad who is pushing him to become a doctor, in reality he finds he needs to stand up to Kumar and be his true self.

Harold and Kumar face challenges on their trek to find the shining White Castle at the bottom of a hill. Cops and white boys being racist. Doogie Howser tripping balls and stealing their car. Then there is the cheetah.

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle stars Kal Penn, John Cho, Neil Patrick Harris, David Krumholtz and Paula Garcés. Directed by Danny Leiner.

Free with ads on Tubi. For $3.99 in the usual places.

I am pleased to introduce a preview of All Potted Up On The Weed free on my Substack. A biweekly reefer round up that includes beautiful pics, weed adventure stories and how-to-do basics like using a grinder. With a fun highness scale called The Altimeter Reading. Maybe recipes and interviews with knowledgeable people!

Chocolate Blackberry Kush

Chocolate Blackberry Kush tastes as good as it sounds. Dense buds shaped like the fat, sweet blackberries of summer. Scented with chocolate and fresh cut grass. The taste hits a little sweet at first, a touch of dark chocolate followed with berry notes.

The Altimeter Reading:

The La-Z-Buoy

The feeling you get when relaxing back in a favorite old recliner. Pulling the lever on the side and putting your feet up. But instead of sinking into the cushion you float like a buoy drifting on calm waters. Good for chilling on a lazy Sunday afternoon with honey sweetened tea in your favorite mug.

I would never risk my favorite mug, it is safe!

Tonight we have a ComiColor cartoon from 1935. Balloon Land was produced by UB Iwerks, an animator and cartoonist. Iwerks worked with Disney Studios and is credited with creating Mickey Mouse.

