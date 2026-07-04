Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
4h

I have mixed feelings about this movie….

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ziggywiggy
4h

BONUS TRIVIA:

When composer John Williams originally played the score for director Steven Spielberg, Spielberg laughed and said, "That's funny, John, really; but what did you really have in mind for the theme of Jaws?" Spielberg later stated that without Williams's score, the movie would only have been half as successful and according to Williams, it jump-started his career.

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