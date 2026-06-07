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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

In 2016, while a guest on the National Public Radio program "Fresh Air," Cleve Jones told the interviewer Terry Gross that several weeks before filming on Milk began, he and Emile Hirsch (who played him in the movie) met and started spending time together so that Hirsch could base his portrayal on the real Jones: "I got to show him my neighborhoods and places I'd lived. We had meals together. We became friends. And it's a peculiar sensation to know that you're being watched by an actor who's going to portray you. And I will say that there was one moment...when I'm driving around town and I suddenly realized that I was trying to butch it up. I was so horrified when I realized what I was doing. That's when I took him back and made spaghetti and said, now listen, you know, OK, I'm a big old queen but I'm not a cartoon. I'm not a caricature, and you better get this right. But he did, he did. I loved the movie."

Cleve Jones conceived the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, which has become, at 54 tons, the world's largest piece of community folk art as of 2020. Interview with Heather Cox Richardson on FB on May 20:

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1ERAChqang/

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Fuck you FB

Also please do not dump on me for promoting Movie Night on FB.

I always share the movie post on FB and Bluesky.

It shows the movie poster and subhead.

Not this week.

FB only shows a link to Wonkette. No clue shown as to the fact that the movie is Milk.

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