“How do we relate this election to something in our history that most will understand and in a way that makes an actual impact? We still have that customer (it’s really more his daughter now who is our customer) who is a living veteran of D-Day. He paid the cost for freeing us from fascism eighty years ago and he has paid it every day since. I think this election lives with him. That Republican voters are not only throwing away the incredible sacrifice so many Americans made for freedom, but they are condemning us to face those same unbearable costs yet again. It is just too much. His message of “earn this” is a message for all of us. It’s up to us to make the incredible sacrifices of those who came before us worth something. It is a message America could use to have echo in this moment.” — Bill Penzey

Saving Private Ryan opens with an elderly man and his family walking through the Normandy American Cemetery. He walks ahead of them with a purpose through the lines of white crosses and Stars of David. Stopping in front of one of them, he falls to his knees. The camera zooms into his blue eyes with tears waiting to fall, a man looking through the years to June 6, 1944.

For the next 24 minutes the film takes us on an intense cinematic representation of the landing at Omaha Beach, something you cannot look away from, life and death, terror and grief.

A band of brothers are given the task of saving one brother. Private James Ryan is the last surviving member of a quartet of siblings, Daniel, Peter, and Sean. Getting him back to his mother becomes a driving force for Captain Miller, the saving of this one young man a symbolic way to get them all home. He says to Private Ryan,

"Earn this."

So we come to the reason behind this very special Movie Night. The story of Private Ryan is based on the real life heroes the Niland Brothers. These heroes were fighting for humanity, they were fighting against fascism. As Election Day draws near it is a reminder that fascism still needs to be fought, that our democracy is at stake.

You are not being asked to storm the beach at Normandy but to remember the sacrifices of those who did. We are being asked to vote against tyranny and madness. To vote for hope and joy. To vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president and vice president of the United States of America. Because we are not going back!

Saving Private Ryan stars Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore, Vin Diesel, Edward Burns, Giovanni Ribisi, Adam Goldberg, and Paul Giamatti. Directed by Steven Spielberg.

Saving Private Ryan will be starting an hour earlier than our usual movie start time due to its length. 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Available with subscription on Paramount +. With library card on Kanopy and hoopla.

$3.99 in the usual places.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules, go to WonkMovie.

Instead of an animated short I have a story about honoring the Niland Brothers from WAVY TV 10.

Thank you to our Wonkfriends Penzeys Spices for sponsoring this very special Movie Night.

Donate once the cost of a movie ticket?