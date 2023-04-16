Happy Anniversary, Movie Night fans!

It's been one year of Movie Nights and we're watching the first film that started it all. The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert(1994.) What started as a group of us snarking over a movie became something much more, thank you all for making it what it is, two hours away from the world, laughing with friends and releasing stress, here's to another great year!

Make sure to always look for the Wonkette Movie Night mascot, Axl the kitty in the movie posters.

Starring Hugo Weaving, Terence Stamp and Guy Pearce. Directed by Stephan Elliott. Available for free on Prime, with ads on Tubi and Pluto TV and for $3.99 in all the usual places. Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

