Wonkette Movie Night: The Triplets Of Belleville
'I'd love to be twisted. Utterly twisted. Twisted like a Triplet from Belleville (Come on Girls!)'
This is one of those films that is best enjoyed as an experience rather than a movie to be understood. It also doesn’t really need subtitles because little dialog is spoken, as it is unnecessary. The film’s imagery and music easily carry you along and you will know exactly what is happening no matter which language is being used.
The story being told behind the wonderful visuals and bouncy music is of three singing sisters, a bicycle race, the French mafia and a grandmother's love for her grandson. Plus frog popsicles! There is a very catchy tune that is a dangerous ear (not brain!) worm. "Belleville Rendez-Vous" is a toe tapper and finger snapper that will make you sway in your seat. Hell, just get up and dance around the room like no one’s watching!
Although this is an animated film, it is not a kid's movie. It has its own unique look, not Disney nor anime, but more in the styling of vintage cartoons from the 1920s. The film's color palette is a variety of earthy hues in oranges, browns, yellows, and greens. It has very thin and tall shapes, contrasted by rotund and bulbous figures.
Hop on an imaginary bicycle for a picturesque trip across the brick streets of Paris from a different time. Then a hallucinatory trip on the high seas to Belleville, a place that resembles New York City with its busy streets and vibrant population. We ride along with Madame Souza, a grandmother with ceaseless energy and determination. Alongside her is the very good boi Bruno, a pup who hates trains and has fascinating dreams. They both are on a quest to rescue her grandson, Champion, from the evil clutches of the French mafia.
On this journey they’ll be assisted by three singing sisters, the ladies of the movie’s title. The elderly siblings were once a famed vaudeville act but now happily live in a decrepit apartment by a frog filled pond. That is their main diet, frogs. Including frog soup, frog kebabs, frog popsicles and tadpole popcorn.
These four elderly women and an old hound dog are the heroes of this story. It’s one of the things I love about this film, the reversal of roles. The supposed elderly and frail using their musical talents, ingenuity and fearlessness to save the day. They are the ones doing the hero stroll with an explosion behind them.
The Triplets Of Belleville has a large cast of voice talents in French and English, including Monica Viegas, Graziellia de Villa, Michel Robin, Noël Baye, Suzy Falk, Michèle Caucheteux, Nicole Shirer, Germaine Charest, Helen Wambolt, and Evelyn Snow. Directed by Sylvain Chomet. Music by Benoît Charest.
Available on Prime for $3.59. $3.99 on Apple TV. $3.99 from Microsoft.
To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules, go to WonkMovie.
Grab that bowl of freshly popped tadpoles and enjoy!
Tonight we have an Alice In Wonderland inspired Betty Boop cartoon from 1934.
Betty In Blunderland is from Fleischer Studios, it stars Bonnie Poe as the voice of Betty.
