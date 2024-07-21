This is another one of those weeks where the movie choice is inadvertently perfect for current events. A group of friends drink their way to The World’s End. Sound familiar?

No, I’m not talking about Wonkette at the RNC!

The World’s End is the third film in the Cornetto Trilogy, the other two being Shaun Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz. All three movies were directed by Edgar Wright and starred Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. The trilogy is named for the ice cream treat seen in all three flicks. All are Movie Night selections, and tonight we’re finishing the trilogy!

The third film finds Simon Pegg and Nick Frost once again doing battle with evil and supernatural forces. They’re high school buddies, part of a group of friends who have grown into adulthood. Well, all except for Pegg’s character Gary. An alcoholic who desperately wants to relive the heyday of his youth by finishing “The Glorious Golden Mile.”

The challenge is to drink one pint at each of the twelve pubs on the map. As troublemaking teens the group couldn’t complete the gantlet and didn’t make it to the final three bars. But now at the age of 40, Gary is determined to drag his friends across the finish line and have that final twelfth pint whether they like it or not.

As Gary, Andy, Oliver, Peter, Steven, and Andrew begin their trek it’s obvious the childhood chums have grown apart as they’ve aged. Joined by Oliver’s sister Sam, they begin to reconnect and rediscover some of the truths that were conveniently forgotten about their younger selves. But the town they remember seems slightly wrong, is it because the filter of youth is no longer there or is something sinister hiding behind familiar faces?

The World’s End stars Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Martin Freeman, Rosamund Pike, and Paddy Considine. Directed by Edgar Wright.

Available for $3.99 in the usual places.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules, go to WonkMovie.

Tonight we have another Superman cartoon, The Arctic Giant from 1942.

Donate the cost of movie ticket once?