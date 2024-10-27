Four creepy stories that all happen on the same night in the same town. It’s Halloween in Warren Valley, Ohio, and the whole town is ready to celebrate one of its favorite holidays. There is one trick ‘r treater who is a bit different than the rest and his name is Sam. It’s important to Sam that everyone follows the traditions of Halloween and you really don’t want to upset this pajama-clad, potato sack mask wearing, Jack-O-Lantern lollipop fan.

The rules:

Always wear a mask or costume. Always pass out candy to trick-or-treaters. Never blow out a Jack O' Lantern before midnight. Always check your candy. Always honor the dead. Never remove your Halloween decorations before November 1. Never harm the innocent.

The four frightening fables of Trick ‘r Treat are guided by these rules. These stories are separate but Sam connects them all. The impish figure who appears as a child is a harbinger of trouble for the rule breakers.

The main characters of each terrifying tale are not what they seem and their punishments for rule breaking are well earned. One such character is Principal Steve Wilkins and from our first introduction to him it’s clear this guy should not be working with kids. His secrets are slowly revealed throughout the film as his story mingles with the three other tales of his neighbors and their encounters with Sam.

His neighbor Mr. Kreeg gets an up close and personal visit with Sam and quickly learns that handing out treats is the best way to keep away the tricksters. But does following the rules always ensure one’s protection on All Hallows’ Eve? Maybe as long as any skeletons in the closet stay there.

Trick ‘r Treat stars Anna Paquin, Dylan Baker, Brian Cox, Quinn Lord, Leslie Bibb, and Rochelle Aytes. Directed by Michael Dougherty.

Trick ‘r Treat is available with subscription on Max. $3.99 in the usual places.

Tonight we have an animated short horror film, Midnight Snack by David Romero.

A bonus cartoon, the animated short from where the character of Sam originated Season’s Greetings by director Michael Dougherty.

