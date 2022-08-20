Oh boy, are you all in for a treat!

This week I bring you a thing I assume you will actually enjoy — I give you, Rossini's Cat Duet! As performed by Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and Irish soprano Norma Burrowes.

You're welcome! There are many other versions of this aria, including a rather classic version starring a couple of choir boys, but I had to go with the Dame Kiri Jeanette Claire Te Kanawa, because duh.

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, Vacation Rum!

9. Wonkette Movie Night: Star Trek IV

8. The Top 5 Best Excuses For Why Trump Was Hiding Those Top Secret Documents!

7. Have We Mentioned Just How Amazing The Climate Bill Is? Let Us Do So ONCE MORE

6. Godly Christian Pastor Knows How Commie Biden-Voting CNN-Loving Abortion Whores Are Made

5. Wonkette Weekend Chat: ‘What The Hell, Wisconsin?’ Edition

4. Lindsey Graham Under Mistaken Impression Merrick Garland Gives F*ck What He Thinks

3. Merrick Garland Strangely Unmoved By Trump Request To Do Us A Favor Though And Call Off The FBI

2. So About All The Murder Plans On Trump's Platform 'Truth Social'

1. BREAKING: All Investigations Into Fake Elector Ratf*cking Scheme Blowing Up At Once

