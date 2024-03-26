How did we start our day? With some tabs!

Then Robyn previewed today’s Supreme Court hearing on fuck it, let’s just outlaw abortion pills nationwide.

Fun fact, Alito and Thomas used their time in the hearing to ask why the FDA didn’t use the Comstock Act to arrest the abortion pill, which would also lead to them outlawing birth control. LOL?

If you haven’t read Robyn about “shaken baby syndrome” (not actually a thing) before, you should read her now.

Marcie wrote about Project Veritas and Sinclair Broadcasting’s latest bete noir, this private Episcopalian school and its (now cancelled, due to all the threats against school children) workshop on gender inclusivity.

Then Marcie wrote about the bridge collapse in Baltimore, where she is standing right now because she lives there and most of you don’t, and I had to remove the story because so many of you were demanding I take it down. I thought the story was really, really good: Angry, pissed off, noting the potential human toll, and funny anyway even in the face of actual disaster.

Whatever, I’m still mad. AT YOU.

Rachel Maddow is still mad at NBC.

The workers are still mad at Waffle House.

This fucking thing.

These fucking people.

This is funny though and it makes me feel better just remembering it.

