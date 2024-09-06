Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

“It was the eighth school shooting of the new school year, which has barely begun[.]” (The Guardian)

In the amicus briefs: stories from the families of the children being harmed by states deciding fuck them, they can’t get trans-related gender care. The families that had to split up so some of them could move with their kids out of state for their kids’ safety while others had to stay for work, the financial slams, the suicidal ideations and self-harm. And the children, able to access care again, who finally stopped hurting themselves. (Mira Lazine at Erin in the Morning)

SER knows what Peter Doocy should keep out of his mouth. (The Play Typer Guy)

Everything New York Times publisher AZ Sulzberger says here about Trump’s threat to the free press is correct. So why is he saying it like such a cuck? (Gift link Washington Post) Let Kevin Kruse explain what’s so cucky about it, I’m tired. (He forgot to say ‘cuck.’) (Kruse)

And why aren’t the media obsessing on Trump’s diminished (even for him) capacity? It’s the “character flaw frame,” and Paul Waldman and Kathleen Hall Jamieson wrote a whole book about it starring George W. Bush and Al Gore (sigh). (Waldman) Mike Barnicle’s yelling about it now though, so you never know, that might change! (Greg Sargent at The New Republic)

Wonkette merch! Wonkette merch!

Judge Tanya Chutkan very warmly and politely laughed at Trump’s fool lawyer as they try to figure out what meat the Supreme Court left on special prosecutor Jack Smith’s bones. (AP)

Oooh oooh ooh who will be next???

Indictments announced Thursday by the Department of Justice allege that [2016 Trump campaign adviser] Dimitri Simes and his wife received over $1 million dollars and a personal car and driver in exchange for work they did for Russia’s Channel One since June 2022. The network was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2022 over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(AP)

Jay Kuo has some Just Wonderings about the rightwing youtubers taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from Russia per video, and how odd it is that they “didn’t know.” Elon Musk was constantly amplifying “Tenet Media” (the American company that was sending on the nearly $10 million in Russiabux to the scam’s “victims”) too, isn’t that funny. (Status Kuo) I wonder if any of that has to do with some of the private investors in Elno’s stupid twitter being children of sanctioned Russian oligarchs, nah probably not. (Cybernews)

“The World Bank has ceased all paid advertising on Elon Musk's social media platform X, which was formerly Twitter, after a CBS News investigation found promoted advertisements from the organization showing up under a racist post from an account that prolifically posts pro-Nazi and white nationalist content.” I guess it’s time for Elno to sue CBS News! Ever so much more at link, including Elno straight up giving the Nazis money to post Nazi stuff create content on X. (CBS News)

Seems like this Washington Commanders employee, who was fired after saying inelegant things on a wire worn by a James O’Keefe honeypot, had everybody’s number! (ESPN)

From the comments, this odd and interesting history of the corruptish President Chester A. Arthur and the woman, Julia Sand, who flattered and scolded him into being (somewhat) better. (Narratively, via Get Pocket)

HERE’S EVAN! We talked yesterday about this new crazy indictment what says Russia was SECRETLY using MAGA influencers like Benny Johnson and Tim Pool as their useful idiots to spread their Kremlin propaganda far and wide. At my Friday joint, I’m digging deeper and noticing that Russia’s useful idiots just don’t seem THAT upset about being Russia’s useful idiots. What’s that about? Come by, share, subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

If that button below is yelling at you to subscribe — and you don’t already subscribe, which is allowed! all Wonkette posts are free! — your credit card may have lapsed! But how do you fix it? It is so easy, just go to www.wonkette.com/account and there you can update your credit card numbers. If you’re donating through Paypal or Patreon instead of through Substack and need help checking whether you’re current (or want me to update you here so it stops yelling at you!), you can email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com!

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using this link gives us a small commission on everything you buy until you check out (unless you close the tab first, obviously).

This is the button you click to keep your Wonkette rolling in your hard earned dough!

Money for nothing