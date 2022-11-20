Thanksgiving is next week, and if your family is annoying, they’ll probably do that thing where everyone at the table is supposed to say what they're thankful for while your food gets cold. Don’t despair. If you’re stumped, you can always offer this Sunday's live chat. It's the gift that keeps on giving.

This week's Wonkette Chat is live at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. Please like, share, subscribe, and pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?