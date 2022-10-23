Welcome to this week’s Wonkette chat, which is prerecorded because I’m in California for an early anniversary getaway. My actual anniversary is on Halloween but the kid demands our presence for ritual humiliation involving the annual costume theme of his choice. This year, it’s Power Rangers who are probably also hunting dinosaurs. He loves dinosaurs.

Soon, my son will grow up and not want his parents anywhere near him on Halloween, but for now, we enjoy the family spooktacular.

The great thing about the prerecorded chats is that I can tell you what we discussed: We kick off with the rise of fascism and end with Doctor Who . This almost live performance begins at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. Please don’t forget to like, share, and SUBSCRIBE. If you have an YouTube account, please comment directly in the video. It helps our algorithms. I’ll see you back here on Tuesday.

