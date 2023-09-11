Wonkette's Solemn 9/11 In Alaska News Roundup!
Welcome to our evening news roundup! Let’s first bid farewell to Chuck Todd from “Meet the Press” — well, only if you really wanna.
Michael watches the Sunday shows so you won’t have!
This story should horrify and infuriate you.
Trump won’t stop talking about his greatest personal achievement.
Mark Meadows is up a creek without a paddle, boat, or life preserver.
Federal Judge Tosses Mark Meadows Back To Fulton County Because NO, A-HOLE, RICO WASN'T PART OF YOUR JOB
This makes me scream. Ha!
Fox News is very mad that Biden spent 9/11 in Alaska, which they normally consider “real America,” instead of that urban hellscape New York City, which they openly resent every other day of the year.
LIVE: President Biden Commemorates 9/11 Anniversary In Anchorage. (And Fox News Is MAD.)
That’s the news, folks, and I am out of here.
I rewatched the uncut MSNBC Jan 6 coverage this weekend. Chuck Todd was anchoring as the insurrection unfolding and I was struck by several things as I watched him furrow his brow in a vain attempt to understand the situation for 2 fucking hours. First, thank gosh Chuck Todd's not on MSNBC anymore. I forgot the others.