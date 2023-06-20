Saturday, June 24, is the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade , which is not an event worth celebrating but unfortunately one we can never forget. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is hosting a conversation today at 12: 45 p.m. PT/3:45 p.m. ET about the impact that the Dobbs decision has had on women's health and personhood. Joining Dr. Biden is Jennifer Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council.

Come watch!

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.



Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?