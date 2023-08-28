WonkTV: Let's Discuss The Jacksonville Shooting, Maybe Boo DeSantis Some More
It’s a bonus chat!
Robyn and I stuck around after Sunday’s live chat to discuss the Jacksonville, Florida shooting, and some of the predictably absurd responses to more gun violence and another disturbing racist hate crime.
The chat starts at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. You can watch now or later at your convenience. Please like, share, and subscribe.
SER is totally correct, fascists need an eternal enemy to strive against, so they have to make normal life in which, for example, some percentage of the population will be LGBT, appear part of a "plot against unser Volk"
This is a good article: https://twitter.com/AshaRangappa_/status/1695878774556951003?s=20 by Asha Rangappa on "connecting the dots between gun laws, white nationalism, right-wing propaganda, and violence (a.k.a. stop calling these people “lone wolves”)."
She's arguing, relying heavily on Jeffrey Toobin’s "Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of Right-Wing Extremism," that even though these killers from Timothy McVeigh on are usually working alone, they're part of a larger movement and you can't separate them from the larger hate-landscape by calling them "lone wolves."