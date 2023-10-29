Discover more from Wonkette
WonkTV: No, We Don't Need A 'Strong' GOP. That's How You Get Speaker Mike Johnson.
We need a GOP that's weak as baby kitten.
Politics isn’t a sporting event, where the 1980s Lakers and Celtics at their peak provide stellar entertainment. Republicans are a radical far-right authoritarian movement, and no one benefits when they thrive.
Robyn and I break down what it means now that Republicans have rallied behind “Scarier Ralph Reed,” and why did so many people not even know who the guy was before last week?
The chat starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. As always, please like, share, and SUBSCRIBE.
