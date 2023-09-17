Guess we’ve gotta explain why scabbing is bad and not actually good for workers. We might also discuss the perils of attending the theatre with Lauren Boebert.
This week's chat starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Like, share, and most importantly SUBSCRIBE.
Drew Barrymore Excited To Help Striking Writers By Crossing A Picket Line And Scabbing
·
If you’re already donating, please ignore this button. If you aren’t, here’s this button.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.
Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.
Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.
WonkTV: Wonkette Don’t Want No Scabs
Bill Maher has not aged well. He seems to have a bad case of Dennis Miller syndrome (or Ben Stein disease – or chronic Jon Voightitis with complications of James Woods).
Symptoms include:
• being an arrogant, old and wealthy, white asshole male
• endless whining about how no one thinks you are funny and everyone is *so* sensitive
• not being able to shut the fuck up about "how it used to be"
😃
Saw a thing on my news feed wherein DuhSantis says that the PAB and Pootie are not in love. PAB is not courting Pootie at all. Gee, I seem to recall PAB saying he's the apple of Pootie's eye. Also, too, he will "give" parts of Ukraine away. I must have dreamed it.