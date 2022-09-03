Share this postSelfish Workers Want To Earn Enough To Live On For Some Reasonwww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSelfish Workers Want To Earn Enough To Live On For Some ReasonAmerica: Where the economic inequality is baked right in!Robyn PennacchiaSep 3, 2022Share this postSelfish Workers Want To Earn Enough To Live On For Some Reasonwww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShareShare this postSelfish Workers Want To Earn Enough To Live On For Some Reasonwww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSharePreviousNext