Martini Glambassador
5h

It's a duck parade in your hed gif. More info about where and why here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/duck-dash

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/8158a055-d30f-414f-b80e-326da8dda650

Thesaurus Wrecks
4hEdited

While the Dem establishment runs away from Zohran Mamdani the Trump administration contemplates stripping him of his citizenship and deporting him.

What the fuck? Trump attempted an insurrection on this country and the Dem establishment defended him from being 14th amendmented. “No, we have to let the people decide! We will defeat him at the ballot box!”

Well, the people decided on Zohran. Where the fuck is the Dem leadership’s defense of democracy now?

