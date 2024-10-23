While convicted felon former president Donald Trump was argleblarging his blargle of lies in North Carolina, Kamala Harris sat down in DC with NBC’s Hallie Jackson last night, and wow is she good at this.

Here is the transcript, and here is the video.

Jackson got challenging, though in a polite way, not a rude-as-holy-shit Bret Baier way. Do you think the country is ready now for a woman and a woman of color to be president? Why haven’t you talked more about being a woman? BECAUSE SHE IS VERY OBVIOUSLY A WOMAN, HALLIE JACKSON, and there is no need to continually announce that to everyone.

Would Harris be willing to make concessions to Republicans in Congress on abortion? Hm, how about fuck you? Women’s bodily autonomy is not fucking negotiable! She is not going to make concessions to Susan fucking Collins and let her have a little bit of women-dying-of-sepsis-in-hospital parking lots, just as a treat.

Should everybody be able to get all the gender-affirming care? Harris will follow the law. And deftly pivot to the Affordable Care Act, which Trump and Republicans would like to drown in a bucket in favor of “concepts of a plan.” Treat all people with dignity and respect, how about that?

Will Harris pardon Trump for those felony federal charges he’s facing in DC so the country can “move on”? She wouldn’t answer that one, but the between-the-lines sounds like a HELL NO. “I’m not going to get into those hypotheticals. [...] Let me tell you what’s going to help us move on. I get elected President of the United States.”

Hell no, and she’d better fucking not! The DC jail has an entire “Patriot Wing” of January 6-ers, where they effectively control who gets to live there, run a podcast with a livestream to air their conspiracy theories, have tablets to play on and cook their own meals with “anchovies, clams, [and] chicken breasts.” Sounds pretty damn comfy, for prison. Trump would be their king, and like a pig in shit. He could maybe thrive there!

Anyway, did Kamala Harris shank Joe Biden in the neck with a rusty screwdriver so she could take his job? She did not. Was she aware that Joe Biden was old? Can America trust her if she knew Joe Biden was old, but didn’t grab a bullhorn and announce that Joe Biden was old?

Look, Joe Biden had a debate. Joe Biden stepped down. Joe Biden isn’t running! Many of these were dumb questions, but then again whoever is still undecided is also a dumb person, and that is apparently what Hallie Jackson thinks they want to know about.

Hey, you know who’s not old, and is leaving sneaker tracks on everybody’s ass from coast to coast? The gal who on Monday campaigned in three states; Tuesday taped two interviews (this one and also a sit-down with Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro); Wednesday has a CNN town hall in Chester Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday goes to Georgia for a rally with Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen; and Friday goes to Texas to help Colin Allred send Ted Cruz back to enjoying the many dining options at the Cancun Ritz Carlton. Just reading about it all is exhausting!

Whatever happens on November 5, Kamala Harris sure has been giving this race every ounce of her energy. And she answers all these questions, even when the questions need improvement.

Thirteen more days of this!

Share

Donate one time!