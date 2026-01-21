Wonkette

Queen Méabh
Queen Méabh
4h

𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗯𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗶𝘁’𝘀 ‘𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲’ 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗽𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝗳𝘆 𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2026/01/21/archbishop-says-its-morally-acceptable-for-troops-to-defy-orders/

The Catholic archbishop responsible for U.S. military personnel said it is “morally acceptable” for service members to disobey an order if it is against their own conscience

Left Coast Tom
4h

Apparently Donnie Diapershits told the people of Davos, Switzerland that if it weren't for "us" they'd be "speaking German".

Davos is German-speaking, along with 60%-65% of Switzerland.

https://bsky.app/profile/ronfilipkowski.bsky.social/post/3mcx7klprzs2g

