From Trump’s Truth Social

The United States of America has officially become a rogue state gone mad, with likely innocent people in boats murdered by the Navy in international waters over nonsensical drug-running allegations, including boat-bombing survivors to finish them off while they’re stranded on wreckage. Something no country has (officially) done since the Axis of Evil! Something Nazis got shot and hanged for doing!

On Thursday, Navy Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley met behind closed doors with members of the House and Senate Armed Services and Intelligence committees, and they watched video of the incident that the most transparent administration in history is quite keen to not make public. And the story gets even more ghoulish.

Apparently 41 minutes elapsed between strikes, where the survivors were clinging and waving from the overturned hull of the boat, not armed, and not a threat. And not radioing for backup like Defense WAR department sources had claimed at one point. And the boat was not even pointed in the direction of the US, but headed to Suriname, in the exact opposite direction.

During that 41 minutes, Pete Hegseth was not there, though before he’d claimed to have been there the whole time, now insisting he just “didn’t stick around.” But that is a very long time to happen to coincidentally need to step out and go take a dump! And Bradley said that Hegseth never said to KILL EVERYBODY. Though he supports Bradley “100 percent” and would have done the exact same thing, you betcha!

Also, it was not two strikes, some Shirley Temple double-tap, but at least four. And “FOG OF WAR,” come the fuck on, this guy was watching a video feed in a climate-controlled room, not Pink Floyd’s father in a trench in World War II or something. And there was no literal fog on the video either, say lawmakers. The view was quite clear.

Pete Hegseth’s view was once quite clear too! Flashback to 2016 Pete Hegseth, quite clear-eyed about illegal orders and such things.

Troops will never obey illegal orders. They have an ethos!

Ethos this: during that 41 minutes while the survivors were clinging to life, Bradley claimed he had an entire conversation with a military lawyer, who told him that bombing the survivors was just fine, Kosher, halal, and what Jesus would do, “on the grounds that it appeared that part of the vessel remained afloat because it still held cocaine, according to one of the sources. The survivors could hypothetically have floated to safety, been rescued, and carried on with trafficking the drugs, the logic went.”

Was this lawyer a talking AI Franklin the Turtle? And was any consideration at all given to trying to rescue the survivors? We do not know.

Normal, decent people, including Democrats like Rep. Jim Himes, are disgusted. “What I saw in that room was one of the most troubling things I’ve seen in my time in public service.”

“You have two individuals in clear distress without any means of locomotion, with a destroyed vessel, who are killed by the United States.”

And also, what the fuck are we even doing down there? What is even the point of Operation Normal Sized Wanglet?

Unclear, but the national security manifesto Donald Trump released Friday explains the strategy from the top. You see, it is now US policy to bomb whoever we feel like in the Western hemisphere, if they’re suspected of drug-running. Or anyone in any hemisphere getting in the way anywhere US companies are trying to make a buck. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

And now strikes have resumed, after a three-week pause. The 22nd strike was on some boat in the “eastern Pacific” somewhere, and the total death toll has reached at least 87.

Is anybody in Congress going to do anything about all these apparent murders and/or war crimes? Not GOP Senator Tom Cotton! He took to NBC Sunday morning to make a PEARL HARBOR DAY wish that there would be more extrajudicial killing. Remember when he wrote a whole op-ed about how he wished the military would shoot protesters, and fantasized about bringing in the 101st Airborne, to attack American citizens on American soil?

For legal purposes, a shipwreck is a shipwreck. It doesn’t matter how incapacitated. And an upside-down boat is not going anywhere.

Cotton is a bot set to 2001:

Your reminder, we don’t follow international law because we are pussies, but because we don’t want our enemies massacring American troops who survive a bombing. Or raping them, cannibalizing their remains, etc. And if the US does those things, what even are the Western Civilization Values that everybody is supposed to be fighting for? Whatever they are, it is a dark vision.

Anyway, now the pressure is on to release the snuff film of the final minutes of these two poor souls. Just like Hegseth has done on his X feed of all the other killings. And Trump says he will release it. But he said that about the Epstein Files too, so.

Happy holidays!

[AP / CNN]

Share this post! Share

Thank you for being Wonkette’s friend! We have no paywall ever, and no ads, because we’re brought to you by people like you! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button