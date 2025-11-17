Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Antifa Commander's avatar
Antifa Commander
4h

ROUGH RIDER.

MIDNIGHT HAMMER.

SOUTHERN SPEAR.

And these are *not* gay porn names, you’re telling me?

Are you SURE?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies
Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
3h

OT:

Mackenzie Scott, first wife of Amazon founder and jillionaire Jeff Bezos, has decided to bless the world again with another chunk of the divorce settlement.

She just donated $700 million to HBCUs, Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Whee!

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/billionaire-mackenzie-scott-makes-700-million-donation-to-hbcus/vi-AA1QACs1?ocid=winp2fptaskbarhover&cvid=7315817fb6d240109a0eee07d182d356&ei=71

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
408 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture