“I love Hitler” was the headline in the Politico story that dropped last night, and the story was the exact story you think it might be. “Oh, what Republican has been caught saying this?” And are Republican bigwigs shocked and appalled and saddened and did we mention shocked about it?

Yes, very shocked. So shocked some people even lost their jobs, which they will never get back unless nobody is looking or it’s decided that this story has blown over.

As briefly as possible, somebody leaked to Politico 2,900 group chat messages on Telegram from Young Republican members across the country, many of whom work in different areas in Republican/conservative politics. And boy, oh boy, when these people think nobody is looking, they are exactly who you think Young Republicans are!

They referred to Black people as “watermelon people” and “monkeys”; they said “I love Hitler” and made jokes about sending people “to the gas chamber” and “expecting the Jew to be honest”; and of course, there was occasionally self-awareness about what they were saying, with one of them even typing, “if we ever had a leak of this chat we would be cooked fr fr.” And so much more!

Here is a representative chat Politico published:

Politico helpfully explains that those are chats and reactions from Peter Giunta, Bobby Walker, Annie Kaykaty, Joe Maligno, Rachel Hope, and Alex Dwyer. (That last guy at one point also referred to Donald Trump being “too busy burning the Epstein Files,” in case you were curious about the timeframe of all this. It’s over the last seven months. And he’s probably correct about that one!)

Anyway, these chats sound … yes, again, they sound exactly like we and any other person who knows what a “Young Republican” is would expect “Young Republican group chats” to be like.

These young adults just love saying their political opponents should be raped, and that slavery and rape are awesome. They’re into calling people “faggots” and “retards.” Slurs against Asians. Excited references to “1488.” And they are movers and shakers in Republican circles:

William Hendrix, the Kansas Young Republicans’ vice chair, used the words “n--ga” and “n--guh,” variations of a racial slur, more than a dozen times in the chat. Bobby Walker, the vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans at the time, referred to rape as “epic.” Peter Giunta, who at the time was chair of the same organization, wrote in a message sent in June that “everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber.” “Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit the Hitler aesthetic,” Joe Maligno, who previously identified himself as the general counsel for the New York State Young Republicans, wrote back. “I’m ready to watch people burn now,” Annie Kaykaty, New York’s national committeewoman, said.

Oh, William, Bobby, Peter, Joe and Annie Kaykaty! Did your parents raise you to talk like this?

Um, we are guessing probably?

Another sample:

Epithets like “f----t,” “retarded” and “n--ga” appeared more than 251 times combined. In one instance, Walker — who at the time was a staffer for [New York Senate Minority Leader Rob] Ortt — talked about how a mutual friend of some in the chat “dated this very obese Indian woman for a period of time.” Giunta responded that the woman “was not Indian.” “She just didn’t bathe often,” Samuel Douglass, a state senator from northern Vermont and the head of the state’s Young Republicans, replied to Giunta. In a separate conversation, Giunta shared that his flight to Charleston, South Carolina, landed safely. Then, he offered some advice for his fellow Young Republicans. “If your pilot is a she and she looks ten shades darker than someone from Sicily, just end it there. Scream the no no word,” Giunta wrote.

Where oh where have we recently heard a prominent Republican talking about not wanting to be on planes piloted by people with non-Caucasian skin?

Sorry, it may be illegal for us to try to recall any further details about who said that, Marco Rubio’s orders.

And oh golly, the hilarity of Republicans reacting to this like they are shocked, appalled, saddened and also shocked. Calling for resignations and firings! Condemning people in the strongest language their crisis team recommends!

Saying wellllllllll what about the liberals?

Here is the Young Republicans Board of Directors, emphasizing that we must all be very “integrity” and “respect” right now:

People are being fired, people are resigning, somebody’s going to emergency, somebody’s going to jail. (Just kidding, not those two last things.) Rep. Elise Stefanik is like GRRRR YOU GUYS ARE BAD! and we are sure she means it, it’s not like she’s the most two-faced power-hungry Republican in DC or anything.

Even Roger Stone is horrified, if the chats are real, and he’s not saying they definitely are!

(One person who isn’t pretending to be fazed by all this Hitler-loving and rape-joking? JD Vance. Maybe he’s just upset nobody added him to the chat.)

Ortt, the New York Senate Minority Leader, gave sincerity a go:

“I was shocked and disgusted to learn about the racist, anti-Semitic, and misogynistic comments attributed to members of the New York State Young Republicans,” Ortt said. “This behavior is indefensible and has no place in our party or anywhere in public life.”

Yes, very rotten, very shocking, indefensible.

The Peter Giunta one is pretty sure this is all a smear campaign started by the New York Young Republicans and its former head Gavin Wax (who now works at Trump’s State Department) to smear him (by quoting him accurately), but he is definitely sorry, definitely:

“I am so sorry to those offended by the insensitive and inexcusable language found within the more than 28,000 messages of a private group chat that I created during my campaign to lead the Young Republicans,” he said. “While I take complete responsibility, I have had no way of verifying their accuracy and am deeply concerned that the message logs in question may have been deceptively doctored.”

Yes, Peter is very sorry for the language found in the thread he created out of 28,000 messages (out of context!) and he takes complete responsibility, but maybe it was doctored. You betcha!

(Giunta also is found in the chats referring to somebody as a “fat stinky Jew” and calling Young Republicans in Rhode Island “traitorous cunts who I will eradicate from the face of this planet.” Check the Politico article for a picture of what a hot specimen of man he is, by the way.)

Similarly Bobby Walker is crying “doctored!” but also takes “full responsibility” and says, “There is no excuse for the language and tone in messages attributed to me. The language is wrong and hurtful, and I sincerely apologize. This has been a painful lesson about judgment and trust, and I am committed to moving forward with greater care, respect, and accountability in everything I say and do.”

Sure thing, man.

One of Goebbels’ Girls in the Trump White House, Liz Huston, responded to this article — and the insinuation that maybe this kind of language could be tied to the vile racist bigot at the top — by acting shocked and appalled that we are not talking about how also the Democrats are very hateful!

“Only an activist, left-wing reporter would desperately try to tie President Trump into a story about a random groupchat he has no affiliation with, while failing to mention the dangerous smears coming from Democrat politicians who have fantasized about murdering their opponent and called Republicans Nazis and Fascists,” she said. “No one has been subjected to more vicious rhetoric and violence than President Trump and his supporters.”

Oh yes, WHATABOUTTHEDEMOCRATS calling Trumpers Nazis and fascists? NO ONE has ever been a victim of “more vicious rhetoric and violence” than them!

You know, because all this is definitely the same as Democrats, liberals and leftists comparing these people to Nazis and fascists, just because they share all the exact same characteristics with historical Nazis and fascists.

Why, some of those people were also known to say they loved Hitler from time to time!

Anyway, Liz Huston can go fuck herself, obviously.

There is much more internecine Young Republican drama to be found in the full Politico article, should you give a shit these vile garbage humans and want to know more about their inner struggles and grievances. (And even more on that here from Amanda Moore in The Nation a couple years ago.)

But yes, again, it is Shock and Sad and Appall to hear such language from Young Republicans, these gentle young lads and lasses at the vanguard of a movement of people so committed respectful debate and “practicing politics the right way.”

You betcha.

Oh Fuck Off, These Fuckers Are Just Mad They Got Caught

Here’s what this writer takes from all this:

In our personal life growing up in the South among Republicans, we have had Republican former acquaintances object at times to how we characterize how Republicans talk behind closed doors, or just in their backyards, where they think pretty much everybody around is also Republican white.

“We are not all that bad!” they have protested. Um, yes they are.

Thing is, they pretty much are all like this, or they’re at the least simply noseblind to it. It’s why if you have a Republican neighbor you’re civil with, you likely do not trust them to integrate well with your normal friends. (Twenty years ago? Maybe. But Triple-Trump voters? Oh fuck no.) Because you just don’t know what they’re going to say.

Especially if they look around and still are pretty sure everybody in your backyard is also Republican white.

And do we believe the Young Republicans when they say how shocked and appalled and saddened and did we (I) mention shocked they are? Oh fuck no. Again, at least one participant in those threads knew they were “cooked fr fr” if they ever leaked. They knew. But they were high on their inside joke of giggling with each other as they said all the horrifically vile and racist and antisemitic and hateful things they, based on the evidence, really do believe in their reprobate hearts.

So yes, we believe they are shocked and saddened … that this leaked, and now everybody’s having to pretend to be sorry.

These types always get mad when fellow white people who know exactly what they’re like spill the beans about what they’re really like in mixed company, or even leak chat logs out of revenge, because it violates their white supremacist bro code. You’re not supposed to tell folks about all the times these folks have they’ve said the “N-word” under their breath to you and expected you to be cool with it, because c’mon, we’re all Republicans white here, right?

Yep, that’s what they’re broken up about, we reckon.

Precisely what one might expect from a political movement of fascists, Nazis and various and sundry other total fucking deplorables.

