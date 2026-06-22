Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

"We'll charge a fee for all those who go through [the Strait of Hormuz] ... to pay for the operation."

By whose authority? The US doesn't have any claim to the region, unless this whole stupid war is a de facto territorial grab. Even if the US media is too cowardly to call this out, you can damn well bet that other nations that need the strait aren't going to passively let the US engage in international piracy.

Reply
Share
13 replies
Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
4h

Hey there, Graham, why the fuck hasn't Dipshit and Kegsbreath already taken the Strait of Hormuz? Actually a better question would be: Why the fuck weren't they prepared for Iran to close it down by securing it first?

Hey there, Judge Boxwine, I've read that there are security cameras at the reflecting pool, so it will be easy to prove the vandalism. However, the real vandals are as Michael Mora pointed out - that Dipshit crony who got the no bid contract and Dipshit himself.

Reply
Share
5 replies
527 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture