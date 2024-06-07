Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassaador!

House Republicans want the Department of Justice to more-investigate Hunter Biden, some more, and his uncle James Biden for an extra dash of Bideniness. (Plus a whole long rant about Samuel Alito shoehorned in. Good thing the Fucking News knows how to turn an engaging phrase.) (The Fucking News)

Perhaps Senate Democrats could hold some hearings about Samuel Alito? Oh I am hilarious :) (Public Notice)

As to Judge Aileen Cannon’s latest judicial shitball, I’ll let Jeff Tiedrich handle it for you, if only because I am now in love with “New Jersey wife cemetery.” (Tiedrich)

I love the Washington Post. I’m extremely uneasy about all the British journalists (NOT A GOOD CROWD) — and top Murdoch men to boot, which is the trunk of a lorry — being brought in to run it and some of our other top media properties. Blech. (Gift link I think will work, TalkingPointsMemo, and a second) Here’s a really lazy little writeup on it from Jack Shafer. (Politico)

Anger about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul American Psycho-ing the lower Manhattan congestion pricing is not going away even though it’s been a day already. Like, Bill McKibben is out of his mind about it, as is New York Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Liz Krueger. And apparently — Hochul’s claim that this is about helping business recover from the pandemic notwithstanding — the hole blown in the budget is now supposed to be filled with a new payroll tax. But was her move legal? Apparently, no. (NYS Focus)

Oh haha, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis changed the law and canceled all standing orders for absentee ballots, that clever minx. CHECK YOUR REGISTRATION, FLORIDA. (Alternet) Oh haha, Florida’s state supreme court says DeSantis can fire elected prosecutors if they are Democrats, clever minxes! Oh haha, a majority of that court was appointed by Ron DeSantis, clever … fuck it. (Ruling)

How Republicans (and red state supreme courts) are blaming doctors for the lack of abortions for fetuses who have no heartbeat because the pregnancy already died, and the woman still might. (Slate)

Oh how they looooove to lie, birth control edition! (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

The Minnesotans who allegedly stole millions of dollars that was supposed to feed poor children during the pandemic, the $120,000 attempted bribe (Wonkette link!), and now the FBI raid! (MZEN)

The (Republican, Trump-flag-flying) election clerk being recalled, as “Luciferinda,” because the walking mass delusion that is her community thinks since Trump only won 82 percent of the vote, she fixed it with George Soros. (Gift link New York Times)

LOL Fox had to edit the Trump interview so hard. (The New Republic)

Happy Pride! Tig Notaro’s seven-year-old sons didn’t realize she and her gay wife are gay. (People)

EVAN POPPING IN! It’s Friday, so at the new side project place, we’re discussing Samuel Alito: Most Tiresome Disney Princess Ever? The answer might not surprise you! Come by! [The Moral High Ground]

