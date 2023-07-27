Tabs gif by your friend Martini Ambassador!

Sinead O’Connor has died. I urge you to read this 2021 interview with her, which will make you shake with anger and weep with sadness, as well as happiness that she had found friends. She was 56. — Gift link New York Times

I have not read her memoir, Rememberings. I think I will now. (The previous is a Wonkette cut link.)

I have no idea what Marcy is explaining here about Rudy Giuliani’s devices — in particular, Hunter Biden’s “laptop.” She, like some Wonkette posts, tends to assume you already know every extremely granular particular of the topic you clicked on. I’m sure she’s right though! Whatever it is! (Emptywheel)

I’m listening to Karine Jean-Pierre while I’m typing this up and every single question is about does Joe Biden love his son, HUNTER BIDEN, GUN THUG. A judge denied his plea deal, which is fine. (NBC News / CNN) But for your lawsplainer of the known knowns and the known unknowns, you actually want your Popehat, right here.

Somebody say GUN THUG? Yes. It was me! Just now! I give you the wah wah JUSTIFIED THEME, at the end of which you have to pause and growl “JUSTIFIED.”

Also there is a new season of “Justified” (“City Primeval”) and it is set in Detroit, and everything is coming up ME!

An excellent Indignity post on every stupid thing Elno Musk is doing to Twitter this week. I for instance did not know that of his scoundrel’s dozen of tweeters he’s paying for “engagement,” one is Andrew Tate, accused rapist and sex trafficker on house arrest in Romania.

A judge overturned Bowe Bergdahl’s conviction and dishonorable discharge because the previous judge was kissing Trump’s ass for a promotion. (CNN)

Yesterday was the 75th anniversary of Harry S Truman desegregating the Army. Desegregating the armed forces was deeply unpopular with the American people. Kevin Kruse tells you all about it, including how furious Truman was about the violence visited on Black veterans, and what he did to kickstart the federal government’s recognition of Black Americans’ civil rights, and how the people who said it would harm national security said the same thing about women, and then about the gays, and now about the trans people.

It makes me sad how much some young leftists absolutely hate Joe Biden, and how much they don’t want to hear anything contrary to their priors. In this case, I was arguing with some people on stupid twitter who said he’s terrible on labor (LOL what?) and they cited him fucking over the railway workers. When I pointed out that after the news died down he continued pressuring the railroads until the unions got what they asked for, they all of a sudden lost the ability to see or read. So anyway, here’s a link from the IBEW thanking the administration for working behind the scenes (both Department of Labor and the Left-despised Secretary Pete at Department of Transportation) until they got their incredibly reasonable demands. You could bookmark it for people to ignore when you show it to them!

The enshittification of your car. — Cory Doctorow at Pluralistic

From the comments: Was my worst office romance never this bad? Guess I’m going to see! (Pocket)

