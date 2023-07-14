HOW TO: Substack Wonkette!

Yall. YALL. You are having concerns on How To Substack. No need, it’s very very easy.

Go to Wonkette.com. We will always be live there; and it will redirect you to Wonkette.substack.com.

It will ask you to subscribe with your email to read it, either a paid or free subscription. You will either add your email or say “nah I just want to read it” and click the right-arrow. Bam. You are reading it!

If you want to comment, you have to subscribe (but you don’t have to pay).

If you are sending me money via Paypal or Patreon, and you want to cancel or adjust your subscription up or down, email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com. They’ve got your email (unless you opted out) but you’re listed as a free subscriber even though you pay me. It’s all good!

If you are sending me money via Stripe (the credit card processor), you’re already integrated. They’ve got your email, you’re already recognized, and you’re good to go.