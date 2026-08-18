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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
23m

Marmots are more about brawl rooms. Learn more about these social critters here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/marmot-melee

And have a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/2416f5b1-4297-435f-a716-0ab4abc2818b

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
17m

All of the pearl clutching about disrespecting NATALIE (in pointing out she exists?) by the same guys that strongly insinuated (or even outright said) that Kamala only got to where she is by sleeping her way to the top. Spare me the phony concern about respecting women, dorks.

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