Today Donald Trump is in New York testifying in the civil fraud case against him brought by state Attorney General Letitia James. Will he perjure himself? We cannot tell a lie, but Trump does it as easily as he breathes, so we don’t have high hopes for his chances. Will he accidentally or intentionally put all the blame for the frauding on his moron offsprings Junior and/or Eric? Perhaps!

Trump got another invitation this weekend, one he’ll never take because he’s too much of a coward. This one came from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. You see, Zelenskyy is tired of Trump babbling that he could end the Russia/Ukraine war within 24 hours, so he’d like Trump to come visit so he can show Trump what a goddamned moron thing that is to say.

Zelenskyy made the invitation on “Meet The Press”:

Loading video

ZELENSKYY: Former President Trump said that [in] about 24 hours, that he can manage it and finish the war. For me, what can I say? So he’s very welcome as well. President Biden was here, and he — I think he understood some details which you can understand only being here. So I invite President Trump, if he can come here, I will need 24 minutes — yes, 24 minutes. Not more. Yes. Not more — 24 minutes to explain [to] President Trump that he can’t manage this war. He can’t bring peace because of Putin.

Zelenskyy may be underestimating Trump’s slow brain and need for simple words and pictures to illustrate concepts to him. He was utterly unable to digest regular intelligence briefings. The Ukrainian government might need to put together some special pop-up or scratch ‘n’ sniff presentations he’s capable of understanding.

But anyway, Trump’s “peace plan” for Ukraine has always been to give sloppy drooling grundle kisses to Vladimir Putin while letting Putin conquer and divvy up Ukraine however he wishes. Trump has consistently taken the enemy’s side in this war, and on so many other issues.

At the end of the clip above, Zelenskyy said that if Putin isn’t ready to give back all the territory he’s stolen, YES ALL OF IT, and if Ukraine doesn’t have its full independence, then no, the war cannot be over.

What Zelenskyy is saying is what so many cowardly Putin-sniffing traitor types in the US don’t seem to grasp right now. We’re starting to hear a lot more people opining — regretfully, for sure! — that this war in Ukraine is simply unwinnable for Ukraine now — unfortunately, they bet! — and that we should just pull our funding. It’s really increased since the war started in Israel. Just last week, Laura Ingraham called Ukraine “sadly, a losing cause.” Sadly, she is sad.

Their smug asshole position doesn’t remotely take into account what the Ukrainian people want, which is what Zelenskyy said up there: all their territory back, Putin crawling back to Moscow in shame and never fucking bothering them again. No less.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zelenskyy didn’t seem too optimistic when host Kristen Welker asked if he thought Trump would be there for Ukraine should he be re-elected.

He didn’t call Trump “this fucking terrorist,” though. He called Vladimir Putin that, right there on “Meet The Press.”

Loading video

“We are not ready to give our freedom to this fucking terrorist Putin. That’s why we’re fighting. That’s it.” Mighty succinct quote right there.

Any American who prognosticates about how to end Russia’s genocidal war on Ukraine without that being the end result is just a fucking loser Putin shill.

[videos via Aaron Rupar / Meet The Press / h/t JoeMyGod]

