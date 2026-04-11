Wonkette

Wonkette

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tek
4h

I'm just in awe of some people..

𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑈𝑛𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝑀𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑡𝑡𝑠 𝐴𝑚ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑡 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑒𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑑 𝑎 $1.5 𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑔𝑖𝑓𝑡 𝑖𝑛 ℎ𝑜𝑛𝑜𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝑎 𝑙𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑟 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝑑𝑖𝑒𝑑 𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑡 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟.

𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑏𝑒 𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑖𝑠ℎ 𝑎 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑓𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑜𝑟𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑝 𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑖𝑛 𝑀𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑒𝑎𝑛 𝐴𝑟𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑒𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑦 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐶𝑜𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑔𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝐻𝑢𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐹𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝐴𝑟𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑡 𝑈𝑀𝑎𝑠𝑠.

𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝐻. 𝐻𝑜𝑟𝑣𝑖𝑡𝑧, 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝑤𝑎𝑠 𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑛 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑠𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑐𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑏𝑟𝑎𝑙 𝑝𝑎𝑙𝑠𝑦 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑤𝑎𝑠 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑓, 𝑗𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑐𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑐𝑠 𝑑𝑒𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑖𝑛 2023 𝑎𝑠 𝑎 𝑙𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑟, 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑠ℎ𝑒 𝑡𝑎𝑢𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝑜𝑛 𝑅𝑜𝑚𝑎𝑛 𝑎𝑟𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑒𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑦, 𝑅𝑜𝑚𝑎𝑛 𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑔𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑃𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑒𝑖𝑖.

“𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒 𝑎 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑝𝑡 𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑢𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟, 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑑𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑜𝑓 ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝑠ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑐𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝑤𝑎𝑠 𝑛𝑜𝑛-𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙. 𝑆𝑡𝑢𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑠 𝑤ℎ𝑜 ℎ𝑎𝑑 𝑝ℎ𝑦𝑠𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑔𝑒𝑠 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑣𝑖𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 ℎ𝑒𝑟,” 𝑇𝑢𝑐𝑘 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝑖𝑛 𝑎 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡. “𝑇𝑒𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑟𝑒𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑎 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑓𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑧𝑒𝑛𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒. 𝑆ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑠 𝑑𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑠ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑠𝑡 𝑤𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑑𝑜 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑠ℎ𝑒 𝑑𝑖𝑒𝑑. 𝐴𝑛𝑑 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝑜𝑛𝑙𝑦 ℎ𝑜𝑝𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑤𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑠𝑜 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑢𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑒.”

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Teen Laqueefa's avatar
Teen Laqueefa
4h

I like this Mamdani fellow quite a lot.

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