Kaede Azusagawa does not dream of New York City or getting restitution from a grifty food app. But she sure likes pandas. And kitty cats.

It’s hardly news to point out that New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is damn good at social media, like how Fiorello LaGuardia was good at radio and Richard Nixon was terrible at TV. And of course he got where he is by campaigning on making the city more affordable and less of a pain in the ass to live in.

So this week he’s in the news for taking a fairly routine good news story — an over $875,000 settlement with a food delivery app that ripped off small restaurants with high fees — and then using a creative setting for the announcement to get people’s attention.

It’s just good showmanship, really. A city investigation found that the food app “Hungry Panda,” which is primarily used by the city’s Asian immigrant communities, had hidden its overcharges by relabeling them and piling on multiple fees as a single item. That violated the city’s cap on junk fees.

Sure, Mamdani could have announced the consumer victory at a lectern at the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, which did the investigation. Instead, he went to Prospect Park Zoo’s red panda exhibit, because who can resist red pandas?

We’re fairly sure they didn’t actually let him pet the red panda, but who knows, maybe he went mad with power. But probably not.

On top of the $580,000 in restitution Hungry Panda must pay to more than 380 restaurants, many of them owned by immigrants, the company must also pay $294,000 in civil penalties and fees to the city.

In a statement, Mamdani said,

“Too many neighborhood restaurants are already navigating high costs and razor-thin margins. They should not also have to contend with hidden, illegal fees from the apps they rely on to reach customers. This settlement returns money to the businesses that were overcharged and makes clear that New York City will enforce the law to protect small business owners.”

This is actually the second settlement the city has reached with Hungry Panda, which was one of three food delivery companies that settled for $5.1 million in fines, fees, and restitution for violating minimum compensation laws for delivery workers. Hungry Panda, Uber Eats, and Fantuan had to provide back pay for 49,000 delivery workers. In addition, Uber Eats agreed to reinstate as many as 10,000 workers it wrongfully “deactivated” between December 2023 and September 2024.

Mamdani joked that the pandas in the enclosure were “very hungry,” but that unlike the app operators, had no interest in “bamboozling hard-working New Yorkers,” because, you know, they’re happy with just bamboo, which makes up 95 percent of their diet.

In other Mamdani News, the mayor’s office this week released this cool video about the city’s new laws aimed at preventing scaffolding (or sidewalk sheds) from remaining in place more than two years. (Mamdani said a few NYC scaffolds have been making sidewalks unworkable for as long as 16 years.) The video was made with documentary filmmaker John Wilson, whose HBO show “How to With John Wilson” did an episode all about scaffolding in New York. Guess we know what we’ll need to check out on the HBO Max or whatever it is now.

He also invited New Yorkers to submit jingles for universal childcare, to be judged by Cardi B, and spent an evening with government workers on the night shift, highlighting for New Yorkers how government is busting its balls working — for you!

And finally, while Mamdani keeps making the city nicer, former Mayor Eric Adams this week officially became an Albanian. To the best of our knowledge, “becoming Albanian” is not anything like “turning Japanese.”

Adams doesn’t get to pet a panda, either, the end.

All Wonkette posts are public! Share this one and impress your friends with your smarts! Share

[ WABC / New York City Mayor’s Office / NYC Mayor again / Albanian Daily News]

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or make a one-time (or recurring) donation with this here button.

Panda-ing To Reader Interests