It’s been so inspiring to watch New York City Democratic candidate for mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani’s rise, from less than one percent in the primary to candidate, and to leading in polls by double digits. He’s young, cute, fun, a TikTok star, proud of his heritage, and so socialist he wants gasp free public transportation, a higher minimum wage, and city-run grocery stores in food deserts.

Establishment Democrats, and Republicans, of course, have been losing their damn minds, and opponent Andrew Cuomo has been in nonstop meltdown mode.

And while Democratic strategists keep putting out their list of talking points, Mamdani is one of the few who seems to be forwarding all of their emails with campaign-talking-point suggestions about Medicaid and tariffs directly to the spam folder.

And this weekend Mamdani held a community event, a city-wide scavenger hunt that brought out thousands of people. The hunt was officially announced on social media Saturday night, and then the first clue was dropped at 11 a.m. Sunday. Watch!

Look at those crowds!

The campaign printed up 500 clue cards, which were gone in 15 minutes. And thousands of participants dashed around town following seven clues, all to places accessible by public transportation. The final stop was in Queens, with chai and photo ops with Mamdani.

The winner of the hunt was one Dove Williams, who completed it by bike, and was rewarded with a bag of Herr’s sour cream and onion chips. Because mayor and indicted briber Eric Adams’s adviser Winnie Greco just handed a reporter a bag of such chips with an envelope of money inside, and then claimed it was some kind of Chinese cultural thing. (It is not.)

Anyway, let us laugh at the lamentations and gnashing of teeth from Mamdani’s opponents.

Andrew Cuomo! He just had a fundraiser in the Hamptons at media mogul Jimmy Finkelstein’s house (he’s the former owner of The Hill and The Messenger, and has been described by former employees as a “sociopath”). This time he quit even hedging around his friendship with a certain fellow pervert from Queens, and came right out and said that Trump supported him:

“We can minimize (the Sliwa) vote, because he’ll never be a serious candidate, And Trump himself, as well as top Republicans, will say the goal is to stop Mamdani. And you’ll be wasting your vote on Sliwa. So I feel good about that.”

And when Cuomo was directly asked if he’d been in contact with the Trump campaign, he didn’t deny it.

“Let’s put it this way: I knew the president very well. I believe there’s a big piece of him that actually wants redemption in New York. He feels that he was rejected by New York. We voted for Hillary Clinton. Bill de Blasio took his name off things. So I believe there will be opportunities to actually cooperate with him. I also believe that he’s not going to want to fight with me in New York if he can avoid it.”

So if they aren’t talking, they have a psychic connection. Anyway, Cuomo used the occasion of the hunt to take to X and get bitchy, as double-digit losers are wont to do.

Bitter loser says what?

Then he had the gall to mock Mamdani, man less than half of his age, with a do you even lift, bro.

Let’s see Andrew Cuomo lift 135 pounds! Or Eric Adams. Or Donald Trump, LOL. We should choose all of our leaders by feats of strength, and their ability to recite all of the ways their opponents disappoint them. Adams chimed in too:

Hurr durr, Adams made a nickname! And hey, taking bribes from the Turks is hard work. Those free flights probably did not even have WiFi, and the Turkish delight can get stuck in your dentures.

Cuomo fussed to Fox News reporters: “They are socialists. It's Bernie Sanders, it’s AOC, it's Assemblyman Mamdani. And I think it would be a death knell for New York City, and he is dangerous, frankly,” following his snoozefest appearance at a Brooklyn church. As opposed to the very safe way Cuomo killed thousands of elderly people in nursing homes by exposing them to COVID?

Anyway, having a fun-loving, unapologetic and sassy mayor with joie de vivre is the best! Like the time Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott DJed a set of Baltimore House music at the local arts festival.

Speaking of Scott, he also has been rejecting the talking points, and took time to share an example of some of the whacked-out racist voicemails he gets, because he thinks “it’s timely for folks to hear the kind of hatred and vitriol that still exists in the world today.” That’s right! Call it out! “We are a Black city, Blickety Blickety Black, as I say. We’re proud of that. We’re always going to be a part of that.” So go cry at your woke Cheerios, racist assholes!

Those guys have got the kind of energy we need, if we’re ever going to make it through this fascist takeover.

Oh and hey, a new New York mayor poll just came out! Now Mamdani is up over Cuomo even more, at almost 42 percent to Cuomo’s sorry 23.4. That’s a nearly six-point increase from just two weeks ago. And Adams is scraping along at 8.8 percent. Which is almost half of what Republican loony tune Curtis Sliwa is polling at! OUCH! Remember how Sliwa faked crimes so he could pretend the Guardian Angels were catching criminals? Yep, Adams is polling almost 8 points less than that guy. That has got to sting.

Anyway, last word to Mamdani!

