Wonkette

Wonkette

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The Blessed Reverend's avatar
The Blessed Reverend
1h

This is exactly what you want the mayor of a huge, polyglot city to do - it's welcoming and in touch.

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Worriedman's avatar
Worriedman
1h

"when you open yourself up to a language, you open yourself up to new worlds, which sounds very fucking Reading Rainbow when we type it, but it’s true."

That's just wonderful! A+

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