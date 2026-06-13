It’s always time for huitres!

Allo bonjour bienvenue wallcooooome! It is time for me to remind some of you for the very first time (like the gentleman who asked in the comments of our Hawaii Party Field Trip Report whether we might be having a party in Hawaii soon :( ) that it is time for a party in MONTREAL, TOMORROW, Sunday, June 14, 3-5 p.m., at Stella Pizzeria, 1327 Laurier Ave E, Montreal, QC H2J 3R3.

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Consider it your No Kings rally Montreal, assuming they don’t have an actual one, which they probably do.

That shithead’s going to be having his stupid birthday party, farting up the White House lawn, and we are going to be so far away we’re in an entire other country, eating pizza and drinking drinks and kissing Canada Wonquers on their faces. Won’t it be grand!

That was not a question! It was an order!

Coming up!

DETROIT (June 27), MISSOULA (July 25), ATLANTA (but we won’t be there, because “see Missoula,” July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

Bail Money