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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

In today's episode of "Why did my comment get removed?"

1) Death threat towards elected official that is not vague enough. (rule 2)

2) Gross misogyny. (rule 4)

3) Used "tard" suffix. (rule 1)

D) I was tired of your shit. (rule 7)

~Your friendly (HUMAN) moderator

https://www.wonkette.com/p/rules-for-commenting-radicals

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ziggywiggy
3hEdited

The awesome Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty at 4am in front of The Kennedy Center dressed in red, white and blue.

"This is what it looks like when you fight for justice."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZhObaOIKHs/

(link corrected)

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