Zut Alors! You Almost Forgot To Come To Le Fete Montreal D'Wonquette!
Thank goodness we reminded you in time.
Allo bonjour bienvenue wallcooooome! It is time for me to remind some of you for the very first time (like the gentleman who asked in the comments of our Hawaii Party Field Trip Report whether we might be having a party in Hawaii soon :( ) that it is time for a party in MONTREAL, TOMORROW, Sunday, June 14, 3-5 p.m., at Stella Pizzeria, 1327 Laurier Ave E, Montreal, QC H2J 3R3.
Consider it your No Kings rally Montreal, assuming they don’t have an actual one, which they probably do.
That shithead’s going to be having his stupid birthday party, farting up the White House lawn, and we are going to be so far away we’re in an entire other country, eating pizza and drinking drinks and kissing Canada Wonquers on their faces. Won’t it be grand!
That was not a question! It was an order!
Coming up!
DETROIT (June 27), MISSOULA (July 25), ATLANTA (but we won’t be there, because “see Missoula,” July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!
In today's episode of "Why did my comment get removed?"
1) Death threat towards elected official that is not vague enough. (rule 2)
2) Gross misogyny. (rule 4)
3) Used "tard" suffix. (rule 1)
D) I was tired of your shit. (rule 7)
~Your friendly (HUMAN) moderator
https://www.wonkette.com/p/rules-for-commenting-radicals
The awesome Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty at 4am in front of The Kennedy Center dressed in red, white and blue.
"This is what it looks like when you fight for justice."
https://www.instagram.com/p/DZhObaOIKHs/
(link corrected)