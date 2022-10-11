irene linj.d. vancej.d. vance ass-kisserlindsey grahamlindsey graham abortion banmarjorie taylor greeneoh-senohio senate debatepeter thieltim ryantim ryan asskickertim ryan j.d. vance debatetom nelsontrump youngstown rallyvideowisconsintim ryan j.d. vance debate ohio senate

So Tim Ryan Kicked JD Vance's Ass Last Night

2022 midterms
Evan Hurst
October 11, 2022 11:00 AM
So Tim Ryan Kicked JD Vance's Ass Last Night

There are rumblings out there today that national Democrats really need to stop ignoring the Ohio Senate race, as it's eminently winnable, especially with a Republican candidate as icky and garbage as JD Vance.

The polls are tied even in red Ohio. Democrat Tim Ryan personally raises money far better than Vance, a tall pile of human butt hair with two creepy blue eyes sticking out of it, like if there was an Addams Family character that was just an Aryan pile of butt hair. But Vance has all kinds of national money and Peter Thiel money, and it's putting Ryan at a disadvantage.

“Tim Ryan is running the best Senate race in the country and having to do it all by his lonesome,” said Irene Lin, an Ohio-based Democratic strategist who managed Tom Nelson’s Senate primary campaign in Wisconsin this year. “If we lose this race by a few points, and the Senate majority, blame should squarely fall on the D.C. forces who unfairly wrote off Ohio.”

Based on what happened in last night's debate between Ryan and Vance, we'd be inclined to agree with the other Democratic strategist NBC News quoted, who said it's "malpractice" the way this race is being ignored.

Because truly, Tim Ryan kicked JD Vance's ass.

Indeed, in one of the most memorable lines of the night, Ryan told Vance that what Ohio needs in the Senate was an "ass-kicker," not an "ass-kisser." He was referring to how Donald Trump called Vance a total ass-kisser at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, last month, saying "JD is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much."

It's eight seconds long, and it is perfect.



And for fun, here is Ryan talking about how JD Vance let Trump take his dignity and then just keeps kissing his ass, mashed up with Trump talking about Vance kissing his ass.



And for the full clip, Tim Ryan tweeted it out, because he knew what he had just done.



That was just kind of the tone Ryan set for the entire debate.

Ryan smacked the crap out of JD Vance's extremism on abortion, and extremism in general.

Ryan slammed Vance for "running around with Lindsey Graham, who wants a national abortion ban," and "Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is the absolute looniest politician in America." Ryan said he's running to represent "the exhausted majority" in the face of extremists like Vance. It's a really very good sound bite.



JD Vance admitted out loud with his mouth that he's for "some kind of minimum national standard" on abortion, by which he meant Lindsey Graham's national abortion ban. Then he lied and said we were talking about "five-month-old babies," which is a hell of a way to describe a second trimester fetus.

So that's a free ad for the Ryan campaign to use.



More extremism from JD Vance? Here he is trying to explain why he doesn't support codifying marriage equality in law, as he babbles on and on about how it's not about marriage equality, it's about religious liberty and Catholic nuns. Ryan just LOLed at him, saying, "Only JD Vance can say the bill about same-sex marriage isn't about same-sex marriage." And then he just kept reminding voters how out of touch Big Mister Butt Hair is with regular normal people, on abortion, on marriage equality, on everything.



Here's Ryan calling Vance out for raising funds for January 6 attackers, noting that Vance says "out of one side of his mouth that he's pro-cop, and out of the other side he's raising money for the insurrectionists who were beating up the Capitol Police?" Another clip worth a solid minute of your time!



When Ryan wasn't attacking Vance for being an unhinged extremist, he was lobbing zingers at Vance's face about his hypocrisy whining about jobs leaving Youngstown and going to China, considering how "guys like you make money investing in China!"


So that's how that went.

Yes, we'd be inclined to agree that Ryan should be getting some of this national Democratic money, so that we can keep trash like JD Vance out of the United States Senate and maybe pick up Rob Portman's seat.

Also Cheri Beasley in North Carolina please.

Because she's kind of awesome too and absolutely can beat Ted Budd.



More like that please, the end.

