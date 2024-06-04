WHAT? A bunch of witnesses in Trump’s criminal trials have gotten really sweet financial reacharounds from Trump’s businesses or his campaign, WHAT? [ProPublica]

WHAT? A bunch of extremist/far-right politicians in Europe are quietly getting paid by the Krmlin, WHAT? [Washington Post]

Florida’s fascist lege tried to ban the flying of Pride flags on government buildings. Here are a bunch of cities in Florida defiantly flying them. [JoeMyGod]

Uh if you’re dying to know how President Hunter Biden’s criminal trial started off, sure whatever. [Washington Post]

Joe Biden gonna build the wall, make Mexico pay for it. OK not really, but he is doing an immigration thing. [WaPo]

You think you can imagine what a pus-spewing scab Marjorie Taylor Greene was to sweet Dr. Anthony Fauci yesterday during that congressional hearing. Whatever you are imagining, she was worse. [Aaron Rupar on Tweeter]

Speaking of Greene, Brian Glenn, the human sunburn who humps her leg romantically, has scored himself a new show with the Real America’s Voice wingnut network, after leaving the Right Side Broadcasting Network for whatever fucking reason two weeks ago. [Daily Beast]

McKay Coppins on What Europe Fears. Ooh, we bet it’s spiders! [Atlantic]

P U S S Y I N B I O is now formally technically legal on Twitter. Before, all the porn was only informally untechnically legal on Twitter. [TechCrunch]

Sarah McLachlan is RESURFACING, says the New York Times. Get it? Because her big 1997 record was called Surfacing? Know what we think? We think the New York Times should Fumble Towards FUCK OFF. Get it? Because her record before Surfacing was Fumbling Towards Ecstasy! Anyway, cool article. If you can go see Sarah Mc on the 30th anniversary of Fumbling tour she’s on right now, we’d recommend it. [New York Times]

The New York Times might not be good for journalism, at least outside of the occasional article about Sarah McLachlan, but MMMM EDIBLE COOKIE DOUGH? MMMMMM! [New York Times]

Lastly but not leastly, if you haven’t heard yet, I, me, royal We, have a new side project thingie called The Moral High Ground. It is a weekly newsletter that’s coming at your inbox on Fridays. Gonna be a place where I peel away the layers of what’s really bothering guys like this:

So come on over when you’re done with your Wonkettin’, because I’m at all the places of the internet! Here’s the welcome/explainer post, and later this week we’re going to discuss Disney princesses and which people Jesus likes to dropkick the shit out of. [The Moral High Ground]

Share

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?