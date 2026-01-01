Let’s have a sing-along, why not?

There’s JD Vance and Lee Zeldin, Kelly Loeffler and Linda McMahon,

Pammy Jo Bondi, John Ratcliffe, Tulsi Gabbard and Doug Bergum,

Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem, Doug Collins, and Russell Vought,

Brooke Rollins, Howard Lutnick, Pete Hegseth, Chris Wright and Sean Duffy,

Who wants to go to the moon but is scared of the subway!

Where did Trump find people this dumb and ugly?

There’s Kristi Noem, Scott Bessent, and Mormon sidekick Jamieson Greer,

Also Scott Turner and some lady named Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Plus Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his brain worm!

And they all sit around a big table and go around taking turns!

Saying lines and praising Trump and wearing their dumb red hats

And once the cameras turn off they all take it to the mat

Screaming “Daddy, hey, daddy, watch my act!”

They’re ranting white-supremacist manics.

Then Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski fly to Chile and have some kisses!

And Scott Bessent swung for Elon then he missed-ed.

Susie Wiles, she’s their den mom, she’s got her shaved sidekick Jimmy,

She said NO MORE DRAMA, all you kids, drama is just for MOMMY!

I’ll call up Vanity Fair, spill the tea there, and I’m sure their treatment will be quite balmy!

Get your lip injections, they’ll airbrush all your imperfections,

Then it’s cry your heart out, Michele Obaaaammy!

Who says Conservatives can’t be glammy?

They’re hypocritical liars who hum the din to any fugue they’ve heard before,

A bottom-barrel back bench unqualified to watch a cat or manage a liquor store

They’ll out-Caligua Caligula and you never heard such dumb cacophonies

Since the croaking chorus of the frogs from Aristophanes!

They’ve got more tricks than a novice in a nunnery

They sold their souls and Botoxed their folds and make Nixon’s plumbers look like mere plumbery

How many ways can they all shift the blame?

Anywhere but to the commander and his decaying brain!

And now country and the world will never be the saaaaammmeee!!

Shave and a haircut, two bits!

