ziggywiggy
32m

I started 2025 in Washington Heights, NYC.

Bear was still with us.

I had decided I was going to move to Cleveland after 41 years in New York. I had a whole identity wrapped up in it, people knew me for me skyline photos taken from my balcony on the 17th floor. But I couldn't afford New York anymore and it was killing me. I LOVE that city with my whole heart but I had to leave.

I found an amazing place to land. Cleveland specifically.

A friend helped me to see how amazing of a place it was, spending time here on a couple of visits confirmed it.

I went through the absolute hell of what it is like to move from one state to another. I had the help of amazing friends, I couldn't have done it it without them.

And I found my place.

I fell in love with my new hometown.

I have been in Cleveland for 6 months and moving here was one of the best decisions I have ever made.

My life here is just getting started and it has already been amazing.

I am REALLY looking forward to the next year.

1h

Happy New Year all. Going to bed. Thanks for your snark and wit this year!

