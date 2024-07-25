Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

You guys, I’m fine! But once “numb toes” joined my “seven day headache,” my doctor said I had to go to the ER in case it was “brain tumor and or leaking spinal fluid”! So thanks to Dok for Wednesday morning’s tabs, and the ER docs said it was probably My First Migraine and I should try to stay off screens (LOL) and not have stress (LOLOL) :D

Good thing things are happy yippee kai yay this week!

YAY! Let’s do news.

Oh we’re at $250 million for Kamala now? Why, is that a lot? (Gift link Washington Post)

Is America not ready for a Black woman president? Elie Mystal joins me in telling you to go fuck yourself, but he said it smarter and nicer than that. (The Nation)

Republican leaders urge members not to be gross, sexist, and racist at Kamala Harris. So good luck with that obviously. (The Guardian) More good luck with that, with Megyn Kelley and Kellyanne Conway getting into the act too. (Salon)

There was already a Fox Business guest calling Harris the “original Hawk Tuah girl,” he’s saying she got where she is with blowjobs. Blowing every voter in California, man that would be so much. (Twitter, you don’t have to click)

RFK Jr. is back, suggesting people on antidepressants be sent to organic wellness farms to be “reparented.” These would in no way become rural gulags or labor camps, and the woo movement has no problematic freaky QAnon eugenics shit. It’d be fine, they’d be organic. (It might actually be nice. BUT STILL.) Physician … (Mother Jones)

I am not watching the bodycam footage and you don’t have to either. But here’s more on what happened when this piece of shit cop shot Sonya Massey in Illinois. (AP)

We certainly knew SER would have thoughts on Aaron Sorkin’s self-humiliation this past weekend. He does not disappoint! (The Play Typer Guy)

This is terrible and I am sorry. Donald Trump’s nephew says that more than once Trump told him he should let his disabled child just die. (Time)

Our friends at Scientific American on Trump’s “mass deportation now!” plans — along with his goal of ending birthright citizenship, of course! — and how those fit in with the history of concentration camps. Thank you, Andrea Pitzer and Scientific American friends.

Bibi Netanyahu “thundered” at Congress. He thinks we’re all idiots. (Gift link Washington Post) Here’s the intro to a ten times as long statement (Twitter) from Rep. Jerry Nadler (New York):

Benjamin Netanyahu is the worst leader in Jewish history since the Maccabean king who invited the Romans into Jerusalem over 2100 years ago. The Prime Minister is putting the security of Israel, the lives of the hostages, the stability of the region, and longstanding Israeli democratic norms in perilous jeopardy, simply to maintain the stability of his far-right coalition and absolve him of his own legal troubles. Tomorrow's address is the next step in a long line of manipulative bad-faith efforts by Republicans to further politicize the U.S.-Israel relationship for partisan gain and is a cynical stunt by Netanyahu aimed at aiding his own desperate political standing at home. There is no question in my mind it should not be happening. Still, I have not given up on the dream of an Israel that can live in peace with its neighbors, including with Palestinians, through a negotiated two-state solution.

Say, is prosecuting Trump’s violent misogyny good for him, or bad for him? (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

You’ve heard teachers say manosphere influencers like Andrew Tate are having a terrifying effect on boys. Now the coppers are calling it “terrifying” too. (BBC)

Holy shit, Miss Kansas! (CNN)

Hey, you like policy! How’s Kamala and paid leave, caregiving, and all that other nanny state EXCELLENCE? (19th News)

If you’re insisting it’s Michelle Obama who should run, after the past 20 years when she’s said NO MEANS NO, then you can fuck off back to your little temper tantrum in Florida, JOHN MORGAN. (Daytona Beach News Journal)

The two-year battle to throw these librarians in jail. (NBC News)

Hahahahahahaha, Your Wonkette beat the AP to debunking “JD Vance fucked a couch.” Pulitzer, please!

