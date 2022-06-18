Ahoy!

So, since I traumatized you all last week with the horrors from French I, I have decided to bless you all with something much less evil. It is some random person's interpretation of "Stairway To Heaven" backwards. As you might imagine, there are a whole lot of secret verses about worshiping Satan. Also something about a toolshed?



Stairway to Heaven Backwards (With FULL Lyrics) www.youtube.com

And here are your top ten stories of the week/ posts that got a lot of traffic on account of how they are open threads!

10. Wonkette Movie Night: What We Do In The Shadows

9. Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Jukebox Rebellion!

8. Brazen Actress Ruthlessly Scoops Australian Newspaper On Her Own Love Life

7. Rudy Giuliani Knows How Many Fingers You Were Holding Up On Election Night, DO YOU?

6. Nice Time: John Fetterman Beating Stuffings Out Of Dr. Oz In PA Senate Race!

5. Conspiracy Theorists See Right Through Our Dastardly Plans Of COW MURDERRRR

4. Herschel Walker May Perhaps Not Be Junior Power Ranger FBI Policeman Superhero Astronaut

3. Freedom-Hating Democrats Never Have Fancy Boat Parades For Biden, Says RSBN Anchor

2. LIVE: It's Your Second January 6 Hearing, And That's No Big Lie!

1. Get Your Blood Pumping Better Than Any Dumb Workout With House Jan. 6 Committee Hearings, Day Three!

