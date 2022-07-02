Hello!

I am only kind of half here this weekend because of how it is a holiday weekend. I do have a nice gift for you though, in the form of a cartoon I was talking about with my sister last night. It's about a girl who has a stuffed koala that is actually a magic koala from an extra-dimensional realm called Koala-Walla land filled with anthropomorphic marsupials, and the main koala has a pink koala friend that has a magical compact that, if I recall correctly, transports them all to Koalla-Walla land. It was on Nickelodeon during their great "Every show we have is about koalas for some reason" period.



I invite you to consider a show that would be a combination of this and Stranger Things , as you watch the second part of season 4 this weekend. Enjoy!

Nuzzling With The Noozles, A Magical Adventure www.youtube.com

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, Sangria!

9. Turns Out Ron Johnson May Have Told One Or Two Wee Fibs About Those Fake Electoral Certificates

8. 'Pro-Lifers' Respond To Abortion Rights Protests With Violence, Misogyny And Trucks

7. Wonkette Weekend Chat Begins A Cruel Summer With You

6. IN RE Mitch McConnell's Response To Joe Biden's Undignified Comments About Piece Of Sh*t Supreme Court

5. LAPD Violently Shoves Beloved Childhood Icon Jodie Sweetin To Ground As She Fights For Reproductive Freedom

4. AZ QAnon A-Hole Kari Lake Will Sue ALL DRAG QUEENS Who Reveal How Full Of Sh*t She Is

3. The Federalist: You're Not Hot For Marilyn Monroe, You're Hot For Traditional 1950s Morals

2. HE TRIED TO DRIVE THE LIMO FROM THE BACK SEAT

1. Surprise January 6 Hearing, Let's Watch It Live!

