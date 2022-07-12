The GOP Senate primary in Missouri is less than a month away, and it’s a tight race among some of the worst candidates possible. Most polls have shown former governor and current scumbag Eric Greitens in the lead, but a July 1 Trafalgar Group pollhas human Ambien Rep. Vicky Hartzler just slightly ahead of self-proclaimed "RINO hunter" Greitens.

PREVIOUSLY: Eric Greitens Wants You To Shoot Some People

Fortunately for Greitens, it seems Donald Trump has a soft spot for candidates who promote stochastic terrorism and are credibly accused of sexual misconduct. Friday, Trump rejected Hartzler in a post on his wacky Truth Social site.

“She called me this morning asking for my endorsement, much as she has on many other occasions,” Trump wrote. “I was anything but positive in that I don’t think she has what it takes to take on the Radical Left Democrats, together with their partner in the destruction of our Country, the Fake News Media and, of course, the deceptive & foolish RINOs.”

We safely assume Trump is too dumb and lazy to know the specifics of Hartzler’s record, which is terrible. However, she hasn’t RSVPed to Trump’s neverending Two Minutes Hate for Mitch McConnell, while Greitens has publicly threatened the Senate majority minority leader.

Chanel Rion at OAN tried to coax an outright endorsement for Greitens out of Trump during their interview Friday, but he likes to keep the candidates dancing for his amusement. (He also sometimes prefers to wait until it’s clear who’s going to win.)

“[Greitens is] the one the Democrats legitimately want to run against,” Trump said, before later adding: “Eric is tough and he’s smart. A little controversial, but I’ve endorsed controversial people before. So we’ll see what happens.”

Madonna in 1989, dancing in a field of burning crosses, was a “little controversial.” Greitens’s ex-wife, Sheena, has accused him of physically abusing their children, and she says she has photos to back it up.

PREVIOUSLY: Former MO First Lady Sheena Greitens Says She Has Proof Ex-Husband Is Abusive Sack Of Sh*t

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who willingly dates Donald Trump Jr., shared Trump's Hartzler diss. She tweeted, “President Trump is exactly right. We need tough & courageous conservatives who will NEVER back down in the Senate. This is why MAGA is all in for my friend, Eric Greitens."

“President Trump is exactly right. We need tough & courageous conservatives who will NEVER back down in the Senate. That is why MAGA is all in for my friend, @EricGreitens. 🇺🇸” — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@Kimberly Guilfoyle) 1657330496

There’s not much evidence that Hartzler as a senator would grow a backbone like Lisa Murkowski, or even just express serious concerns while rubber-stamping the GOP agenda like Susan Collins. She's voted in line with Trump 95 percent of the time. She opposed his second annual impeachment and voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We guess reliable partisan hackery isn’t good enough now. Truly “tough and courageous” conservatives are apparently alleged domestic batterers who openly call for right-wing political violence.

Here’s Greitens’s unhinged followup to his RINO-hunting ad. The former governor brands himself not as a “career politician” but a Navy SEAL who’ll take “dead aim” at “politics as usual.” These are not helpful metaphors.

www.youtube.com

We've mentioned several polls in this post, but there's yet another one that has GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt leading, with 28 percent of the vote. Hartzler is second with 24 percent, and Travis Bickle cosplayer Greitens is bringing up the rear with just 16 percent. Point is, it may be any asshole’s game at this point.

Trump’s un-endorsements are often more potent than his actual endorsements, but Missouri could shake out like Ohio where the race was tight enough that a nod from the mad MAGA king was enough to get the winner across the finish line. If Greitens wins, though, it’s not because voters ignored his scandals and overall grossness. They would’ve fully embraced them.

That’s today’s GOP.

[ Columbia Daily Tribune ]

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?